DUBAI Feb 15 State-owned conglomerate Dubai
World has received approval from all creditors for a
$14.6 billion restructuring plan, and the court administering
the process has been adjourned until May 10, according to court
proceedings on Sunday.
The adjournment, ordered by Sir Anthony Evans, chairman of
the Dubai World Tribunal, will allow time for all creditors to
sign an agreement which formally pledges each will assent to the
plan put forward by Dubai World.
Dubai World entered the tribunal process last month after
passing the threshold needed to change the terms of its existing
restructuring.
