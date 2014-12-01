LONDON Dec 1 Some 70 percent of creditors to
state-owned conglomerate Dubai World have agreed, subject to
approval, to the revised terms of the debt restructuring
presented at a meeting in London on Monday, sources with direct
knowledge of the talks said.
The entity has been in talks with some of its lenders to
extend the maturity of the largest single repayment under a $25
billion debt restructuring agreement struck in 2011, with a
series of incentives offered in exchange.
The plan requires the approval of 67 percent of the
creditors to use a local law called Decree 57, which was brought
in to help facilitate the original restructuring.
However, if 75 percent approval is reached, it could use the
more rapid UK scheme of arrangement, which will force the rest
of the creditor group to accept the new terms, the sources said.
The loans comprise a $4.4 billion term loan that is
scheduled to mature in May 2015, and a $10.3 billion term loan
that matures in 2018. The plan proposes to increase the interest
margin on the larger loan to 425 basis points (bps) over Libor
from 300 bps, with the maturity extended to 2022, the sources
said.
Blackstone is advising Dubai World on the restructuring.
Blackstone declined to comment. Dubai World also declined to
comment.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham and Claire Ruckin)