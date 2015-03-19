(Adds detail, background)
By Tom Arnold and David French
DUBAI, March 19 Lloyds Banking Group
and Natixis have sold their holdings in debt of Dubai
World, the state-owned conglomerate nearing a $14.6
billion debt restructuring, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) also sold at least part
of its exposure in the conglomerate, said two sources, which
could mean more than $1 billion of Dubai World's debt has
changed hands.
The moves help pave the way for Dubai World to secure 100
percent creditor assent for its restructuring, which would
involve debt currently falling due in 2018 extended to 2022 in
exchange for incentives.
Lloyds, RBS and Dubai World declined to comment. Natixis
didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
RBS and Lloyds were said to be asking creditors late last
year for backing in a challenge to the proposed deal, although
Dubai World said on Jan. 12 it had secured enough support to
trigger a court process which would impose the terms on errant
creditors.
Dubai World then announced on Feb. 15 it had unanimous
backing for the deal, pointing to either the lenders backing
down in their challenge or exiting their positions.
Lloyds had sold its Dubai World debt, said three sources,
with one saying the sale was completed around the turn of the
year. The bank had attempted to offload much of its stake, worth
around $535 million according to investment bank Exotix, in
June, but pulled the deal when it couldn't achieve a suitable
price.
RBS was believed to have at least $500 million of Dubai
World exposure in total, but it was unclear from sources if it
had sold its entire stake or just part. Natixis sold all its
debt, said two sources, with one saying its exposure was worth
around $50 million.
EXISTING CREDITORS
The buyers of all three of the banks' debt were existing
Dubai World creditors, said one of the sources. The price of the
transactions was not revealed but one said Dubai World's debt
was trading around 85 cents on the dollar.
Lloyds and RBS have cut their links to the region in recent
years as they refocus on their domestic market after receiving
bailouts during the financial crisis.
HSBC bought most of Lloyds' operations in the
United Arab Emirates in 2012. RBS was exploring options for the
sale or wind-down of its corporate and institutional banking
operations in central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, the bank said earlier this week.
The sale was aided by an improvement in Dubai's economy
since 2011 and heightened confidence in the emirate's ability to
meet obligations, which has helped Dubai World's debt value in
the secondary loan market to rise. Lloyds received bids in the
high-70 cents when it tried to sell in June.
For local banks, who are cash-rich after fast-rising
deposits but sluggish loan growth in recent years, buying Dubai
World debt makes sense as they can classify it as a performing
asset and immediately mark up the value to 100 cents, booking a
profit in the process, according to one of the sources.
When Emirates NBD, Dubai World's largest creditor,
reclassified its exposure to the conglomerate as performing in
its fourth-quarter earnings, this reversed its provision against
the debt and helped send its profit up 82 percent.
(Editing by David Holmes)