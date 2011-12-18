DUBAI Dec 18 President Asif Ali Zardari, in Dubai for nearly two weeks for medical treatment, may return to Pakistan on Sunday night, two sources familiar with the president's travel plans said.

"He will fly out tonight (Sunday night)... he will leave in about two to three hours," a worker from Zardari's Pakistan People's Party told Reuters.

"He is perfectly fine now and was just waiting for the doctors to give him a go ahead to travel."

Another Pakistani source in Dubai said Zardari was expected to leave later on Sunday but gave no specific time for the departure. They said Zardari was flying back to Pakistan but did not say whether he would land in Islamabad or Karachi.

Pakistani officials said security had been boosted on roads from the airport to Zardari's residence in Karachi, a sign he may be returning there.

Zardari, 56, was released from a Dubai hospital on Wednesday and has been resting at his residence in the emirate.

Pakistani officials say he was treated for transient ischemic attack, in which blood supply to a part of the nervous system is cut off, but not for long enough to kill tissue as in a stroke.

His office says he suffered numbness and twitching in his left arm and had lost consciousness for a few seconds. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Amena Bakr; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Peter Graff)