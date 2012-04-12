By David French and Mirna Sleiman
| DUBAI, April 12
DUBAI, April 12 Dubai Group, part of the
investment vehicle headed by Dubai's ruler, has proposed a new
solution to its $10 billion debt problem, sources said, reviving
talks that stalled more than two months ago.
The company wants to pay as little as 1 percent interest for
an extension of its debt of up to 12 years, sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
The proposal, sent to lenders on the two creditor committees
earlier this week and which will be put to all banks at a
meeting on April 16, is the first time Dubai Group has offered a
solution since the government walked away from talks at the end
of January.
However it is unlikely this opening salvo in the new round
of negotiations will yield an agreement, the sources said.
"The fact is this will be met with a lot of resistance and
it is very unlikely that something that looks like this will be
acceptable to the creditor group," one source said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Under the plan put forward by Dubai Group, a unit of Dubai
Holding, the personal investment vehicle of Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, lenders will be offered new
terms based upon the level of security they currently hold.
Those with assets backing their claims will be offered a better
deal.
Proposed tenors run from 3.5 years - for lenders holding
debt in the $330 million syndicated loan backed by a stake in
Malaysia's Bank Islam - up to 12 years for unsecured creditors,
the source said.
Proposed interest rates on the debt will start at 1 percent
for unsecured creditors and increase incrementally for those
with assets against their claim, two sources said - although the
higher interest rates are still regarded as low.
Accepting a nominal interest rate for such a long tenor
extension would be unattractive for lenders, said a source at an
international accountancy firm, as it would effectively mean
taking a loss on their capital.
"Although the lenders aren't giving up any of the principle
amount lent - i.e. what is typically referred to as a haircut -
the interest received is likely to be below their own cost of
capital, meaning they would make a loss," he said.
"Under accounting rules, the bank would have to recognise
the losses associated with this 'loss-making contract' when the
loan commences, leading to an up-front writedown on the loan."
Dubai Group holds mainly financial assets including stakes
in Egyptian brokerage EFG Hermes and Cyprus' Marfin
Popular Bank. It also has some real estate and said in
March it was weighing the sale of the Jumeirah Essex House hotel
in Manhattan.
A spokeswoman for Dubai Group declined to comment.
CREDITOR DIFFERENCES COMPLICATE
Though the overall package is $10 billion, the focus of
Monday's talks will be on the $6 billion of bank debt, with the
remaining $4 billion being inter-company loans the firm has
agreed to rank subordinate to cash owed to lenders.
Dubai Group missed two loan payments in the latter part of
2010 and its workout is complicated by the fact it has both
secured and unsecured creditors, meaning lenders have been
jostling among themselves to protect their positions.
Other Dubai government-related entities which had a single
class of creditor have secured restructuring agreements, such as
Dubai World and Dubai International Capital, which announced a
$2.5 billion debt deal at the start of April.
The 44-member bank group of secured and unsecured creditors
consists mostly of lenders based in the Gulf and Egypt but also
includes Royal Bank of Scotland and Natixis.
Dubai's Supreme Fiscal Committee, which supervised Dubai
World's $25 billion restructuring, ended its involvement with
Dubai Group earlier this year, leaving the firm to deal directly
with creditors and dashing hopes of a state-backed rescue.
The unsecured creditors had demanded $2 billion in financial
support - including a backstop guarantee of $1.8 billion from
the Dubai government - in a letter sent to the firm in December.
Creditors have insisted government support is essential to
any deal because the firm's financial position -- limited cash
flow and assets with sharply reduced values -- raised the
considerable risk of default on a renegotiated structure.
However, Dubai has distanced itself from government-related
entities since Dubai World's problems, insisting the firms
operate independently. While Dubai Holding is Sheikh Mohammed's
investment vehicle, he is not involved in everyday
decision-making.
Dubai Group has not paid interest on its debt since August
2010, with the amount outstanding likely to top $1 billion by
the time any deal is reached, sources told Reuters in November.
The firm said at the time it would roll interest payments
into the principal owed.