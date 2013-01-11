DUBAI Jan 11 Dubai Group, a struggling unit of
the ruler of Dubai's personal investment firm, has settled with
banks who brought legal action against it to secure repayment of
their share of $10 billion of debt, raising hopes a wider
restructuring can now go ahead.
Royal Bank of Scotland, Commerzbank and
South Africa's Standard Bank, later joined by Egypt's
Commercial International Bank, began court moves in
September after nearly two years of talks on reorganising the
company's obligations failed to yield an agreement.
Under terms presented to the banks in December, Dubai
Group's parent Dubai Holding - the investment arm of Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum - will buy out their debt plus
that of any others in the same syndicate of lenders wishing to
exit early for 18.5 cents in the dollar, said two sources with
direct knowledge of the agreement.
The deal is conditional on all lenders in the group which
lent Dubai Group a $1.5 billion sharia-compliant loan facility
in 2008 agreeing either to sign up to the wider restructuring or
exit now.
Dubai Group was hit hard by the global financial crisis in
2008 due to excessive use of leverage in its investments and a
sharp decline in asset values.
After missing interest payments on two loan facilities in
2010 it spent years trying to persuade its lenders to extend
repayment deadlines so that its asset values could have time to
recover before it was forced to sell them to pay back debts.
The Dubai government walked away from negotiations in
January 2012, dashing hopes of state-backed aid.
With the threat of legal action out of the way, a conclusion
to Dubai Group's longstanding restructuring is expected in the
coming weeks, with final documentation set to be sent to lenders
next week, a third banking source said.
"Everyone needed to see Dubai Group get close to a deal with
other creditors before this final piece of the jigsaw was
tackled," the third source said.
Dubai Group declined to comment.
Under the terms of Dubai Group's wider restructuring,
creditors are being asked to extend their obligations for
between 3.5 and 12 years, depending on the assets secured
against their exposure, to allow Dubai Group's assets to recover
in value before divestment.
The settlement could embolden other creditors seeking
concessions in future restructurings. The lawsuit was a first
and marked a major change in the way lenders have dealt with
Dubai sovereign-linked debt.
Of Dubai Group's $10 billion total debt, $6 billion is owed
to banks and the remaining $4 billion is classed as
inter-company loans.
Dubai Holding, which has rescheduled some of its own debt -
a $555 million facility in 2010 - and seen obligations
restructured at its Dubai International Capital arm, has been
showing an improved financial picture in recent months thanks to
land sales and a reduction in contractor obligations, a JP
Morgan note published Jan. 8 said.