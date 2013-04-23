DUBAI, April 23 Dubai Investments aims
to raise 700 million dirhams ($191 million) from selling part of
its holdings in two companies this year, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"We hope to exit these investments in the second quarter or,
latest, by the third quarter," Khalid bin Kalban told reporters
on the sidelines of the company's annual meeting.
He declined to identify the companies in which Dubai
Investments is planning to sell stakes, saying that negotiations
were confidential. It has interests in several sectors including
property and manufacturing.
Shareholders approved the board's recommendation to
distribute a 7 percent dividend for 2012.
The company, in which sovereign fund Investment Corporation
of Dubai own a 11.5 percent stake, reported a profit of 321.4
million dirhams ($87.5 million) in 2012.
Kalban said that first-quarter profit was likely to be about
190 million dirhams, up from 107 million dirhams a year earlier.
Dubai Investments said this month that it plans to raise
$300 million from the sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk.
This will be a five-year dollar-denominated sukuk and will
be completed by the end of May, Kalban said.
Citigroup Inc, Nomura and JPMorgan Chase & Co
were picked to arrange the transaction.
Dubai Investments' manufacturing business was hit by
political unrest in the Gulf Arab region. It has been eyeing a
debt markets foray since last year to finance expansion of some
manufacturing units and repay debt.
The company's shares closed 3.6 percent higher on the Dubai
stock exchange on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.6732 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Matt Smith and David
Goodman)