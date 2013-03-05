Russia online retailer plans IPO by 2020 - CEO
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russian online retailer Ozon is planning an initial public offering within the next four years, its chief executive, Danny Perekalsky, said on Thursday.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Islamic Bank : * Dubai Islamic bank plans to issue benchmark us$ tier one sukuk -
statement * Dubai Islamic bank says to hold investor meetings in Asia, Middle
East and Europe starting March 7 * Says ENBD, HSBC NBAD, Standard Chartered
and itself to arrange sale
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russian online retailer Ozon is planning an initial public offering within the next four years, its chief executive, Danny Perekalsky, said on Thursday.
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)