KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 Dubai Islamic Bank
has ruled out seeking a controlling stake in Bank
Panin Syariah, and its plans are limited to raising
its stake in the Indonesian lender to 40 percent from 25 percent
now, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Dubai Islamic, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab
Emirates, bought 2.42 billion shares in the listed
sharia-compliant lender in June, its first foray into southeast
Asia.
"It's currently at 25 percent and we want to go up to 40
percent. That's where it stops," chief executive Adnan Chilwan
said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur,
without giving a time frame for when it would raise the stake.
In May, the bank said it hoped to reach 40 percent before
the end of the year, using its own cash to fund the purchase.
Under Indonesian rules, foreign ownership of local lenders
requires regulatory approval to go above 40 percent. Last month,
Indonesia's financial services authority said it was preparing a
five-year industry blueprint that would address foreign
ownership limits.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Bernardo
Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)