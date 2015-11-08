UPDATE 3-U.S. judge calls for criminal probe into trade secrets theft raised in Uber case
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
DUBAI Nov 8 Canadian planemaker Bombardier said on Sunday it expected to complete certification of its CS100 aircraft by the end of the year, as planned, with the CS300 aircraft to be certified about six months later. (Reporting by Katie Paul, Editing by William Maclean)
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level