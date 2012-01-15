* Unit EZW eyes sale of UK-based property firm Gazeley -
sources
* Gazeley was bought in 2008 for about 300 mln pounds
* Sources say sale difficult due to market conditions
By Praveen Menon and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Jan 15 Economic Zones World (EZW),
a unit of Dubai World, is considering the sale of its
UK-based warehouse property developer Gazeley, as it looks to
repay some of its debt of over $2 billion this year, three
banking sources said.
Gazeley is one of the four businesses held by EZW, which
operates technology, logistics and industrial parks as well as
Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) under the Dubai World Group
umbrella.
A potential sale of Gazeley will help EZW repay a portion of
debt maturing at JAFZA, the sources said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
JAFZA is aiming to refinance a $2.04-billion Islamic bond
maturing in November this year. The firm has hired investment
bank Rothschild for that process, two of the sources said.
Dubai World bought Gazeley from Wal-Mart Stores in
2008 for an estimated 300 million to 400 million pounds
($459-611 million) but a likely sale could only happen at a
discount due to the current economic climate and lack of buyers,
two sources said.
"They (EZW) have earmarked it for sale. Banks are chasing
that mandate but don't think they have officially named anyone,"
one of the sources said.
"Gazeley is a mediocre asset. They will be lucky to generate
the purchase price on it given the current market conditions,"
he added.
Gazeley has so far developed around 6.4 million square
metres of warehousing, according to the company's website.
EZW declined to comment on the matter.
Its chairman Hisham Abdullah al-Shirawi said last month that
he does not rule out asset sales to help raise funds to pay off
JAFZA's debt but said the company does not need to seek
government support.
DEBT WALL
Ratings agency Moody's said last month that Dubai, which has
restructured some $41 billion in debt related to Dubai World,
faces refinancing risks related to three state-linked entities
next year, including JAFZA.
Rival ratings firm Standard & Poor's has named the JAFZA
bond maturity as among Dubai state-linked obligations in 2012
with the greatest chance of encountering repayment issues.
Dubai stunned global markets in November 2009 when it
sought a standstill on $26 billion in debts related to Dubai
World. It struck a deal with banks last year, promising full
repayment on the principal in five to eight years.
Discussions in government circles focus on $3.8 billion in
bonds due in 2012 from a trio of state-linked firms, including
JAFZA. The other two firms are Dubai Holding Commercial
Operations Group (DHCOG), part of the ruler's private holding
company and DIFC Investments (DIFCI).
However, Dubai has said it has no plans to restructure debt
held by state-linked companies, although it is ready to support
them through "various" refinancing options.
The Gulf Arab emirate is slowly recovering from the depths
of its debt crisis, helped by an economic revival in trade and
tourism and its safe-haven status amid the Arab Spring civil
uprisings.