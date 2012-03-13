FRANKFURT, March 13 Audi, the premium
brand of German carmaker Volkswagen, is in talks to
buy Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, Financial Times Deutschland
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The newspaper cited one person as saying the price could be
about 850 million euros ($1.1 billion), including 800 million
euros debt.
The Italian private-equity owner of Ducati,
Investindustrial, would not comment. Audi was not available for
comment
The Financial Times reported last month Investindustrial was
looking to sell the motorbike brand for up to 1 billion euros,
three times its initial investment.
($1 = 0.7610 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jennifer
Clark and Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor)