FRANKFURT, March 16 German luxury carmaker
Audi is on the brink of acquiring Italian motorcycle maker
Ducati for around 870 million euros ($1.2 billion) to 875
million, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
"The due diligence is not yet completed. There are still a
few issues that need to be examined," the source said,
confirming a weekly German magazine report.
Manager Magazin, citing company sources, said on Friday the
acquisition of Ducati was "as good as perfect" and the
acquisition price would be between 870 million euros and 875
million, including debts of around 200 million.
It said the valuation of a few real estate properties still
needed to be sorted out but the deal was not expected to
collapse over this issue.
Audi and its parent Volkswagen AG declined
comment. Ducati also declined comment while Investindustrial
fund, owner of Ducati, was not immediately available for
comment.
A source told Reuters last week a decision about a purchase
could come by mid April.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Additional Reporting by Jennifer
Clark in Milan; Editing by David Holmes)