FRANKFURT, March 16 German luxury carmaker Audi is on the brink of acquiring Italian motorcycle maker Ducati for around 870 million euros ($1.2 billion) to 875 million, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

"The due diligence is not yet completed. There are still a few issues that need to be examined," the source said, confirming a weekly German magazine report.

Manager Magazin, citing company sources, said on Friday the acquisition of Ducati was "as good as perfect" and the acquisition price would be between 870 million euros and 875 million, including debts of around 200 million.

It said the valuation of a few real estate properties still needed to be sorted out but the deal was not expected to collapse over this issue.

Audi and its parent Volkswagen AG declined comment. Ducati also declined comment while Investindustrial fund, owner of Ducati, was not immediately available for comment.

A source told Reuters last week a decision about a purchase could come by mid April. ($1 = 0.7592 euros)