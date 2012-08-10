ROME Aug 10 Valentino Rossi will no longer race for Ducati after the 2012 MotoGP season, the company said in a statement posted on its Web site.

"Ducati wishes the Italian driver all the best in the new challenges he will face, and will in the meantime continue to do all it can to ensure growing success in the last part of the season," the company said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)