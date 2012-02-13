* Owner tells paper Ducati needs support to grow
* Investindustrial wants as much as 1 bln eur for brand
* BMW motorcycle ops not interested, VW declines comment
(Adds comments from BMW, Volkswagen)
LONDON, Feb 13 The Italian private-equity
owner of Ducati is looking to sell the motorbike brand for up to
1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), three times its initial
investment, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Investindustrial, which is backed by the Bonomi family, had
sounded out a Hong Kong public listing for Ducati in 2011 but a
sale to a rival or large car group was more likely now, the FT
said.
People close to the situation told the paper that
possible buyers could include Indian motorcycle group Mahindra
, as well as Volkswagen and BMW.
"Ducati is now a perfect company but the further growth it
requires needs the support of a world-class industrial partner,"
Investindustrial's chairman Andrea Bonomi told the paper.
"This year, we will work towards that partner."
In November, Ducati chief executive Gabriele Del Torchio
said the motorbike maker had raised its share of the markets
where it operates around the world to 10.7 percent, up from 8.5
percent in 2010.
A spokesman for BMW said the motorcycle
manufacturer best known for its R 1200 GS Adventure enduro and
the S 1000 RR supersports bike was not interested in a purchase
of Ducati.
Volkswagen declined to comment. VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech,
who said he drives Ducatis himself, admitted a few years ago
that he regretted not having acquired the brand back then when
Ducati could have been bought "for peanuts".
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic, additional reporting by Christiaan
Hetzner in Frankfurt; Editing by John Mair and Helen
Massy-Beresford)