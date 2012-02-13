(Corrects figure to euros from pounds in first paragraph)
LONDON Feb 13 The Italian private-equity
owner of Ducati is looking to sell the motorbike brand for up to
1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), three times its initial
investment, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Investindustrial, which is backed by the Bonomi family, had
sounded out a Hong Kong public listing for Ducati in 2011 but a
sale to a rival or large car group was more likely now, the FT
said.
"Ducati is now a perfect company but the further growth it
requires needs the support of a world-class industrial partner,"
Investindustrial's chairman Andrea Bonomi told the paper.
"This year, we will work towards that partner."
In November, Ducati chief executive Gabriele Del Torchio
said the motorbike maker had raised its share of the markets
where it operates around the world to 10.7 percent, up from 8.5
percent in 2010.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
