FRANKFURT, July 16 German industrial systems and automotive supplier Duerr remains confident there will be robust demand in China this year, despite some market volatility, Chief Financial Officer Ralph Heuwing told news website Boerse-Online.

"There is no reason to get nervous," Heuwing was quoted as saying. "We anticipate 2015 will be a year with strong Chinese business," he added. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Pravin Char)