FRANKFURT, April 12 German industrial systems
and automotive supplier Duerr said on Tuesday it was
reviewing strategic options for its cleaning technology
specialist Duerr Ecoclean Group.
Duerr said options included finding a partner and retaining
a minority stake in the business, as well as selling it off.
The Duerr Ecoclean Group posted sales of about 200 million
euros ($228 million) last year, with an operating margin of
about 6 percent.
It generates about two thirds of sales from the automotive
industry and its suppliers, and also does business with the
precision engineering, optical and medical technology sectors.
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)