BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
FRANKFURT Nov 20 German automotive supplier Duerr has bought Indian industrial cleaning systems specialist Mhitraa Engineering Equipment to strengthen its offering for entry-level car and motorcycle manufacturers and engine suppliers.
Mhitraa has around 60 employees and sales of below 10 million euros ($10.7 million), Duerr said on Friday.
Duerr says it is the world market leader in cleaning technology, with sales of around 200 million euros in this area. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
