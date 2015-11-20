FRANKFURT Nov 20 German automotive supplier Duerr has bought Indian industrial cleaning systems specialist Mhitraa Engineering Equipment to strengthen its offering for entry-level car and motorcycle manufacturers and engine suppliers.

Mhitraa has around 60 employees and sales of below 10 million euros ($10.7 million), Duerr said on Friday.

Duerr says it is the world market leader in cleaning technology, with sales of around 200 million euros in this area. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)