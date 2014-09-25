FRANKFURT, Sept 25 German engineering group
Duerr AG could eventually buy the rest of Broetje from
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) as it seeks to reduce
its dependence on automotive customers, its chief executive
said.
"DBAG is a private equity investor and will eventually exit.
So I do not rule out a takeover at a later point in time," Ralf
Dieter said, according to an interview published in business
daily Boersen-Zeitung on Thursday.
Duerr last month merged its aircraft assembly technology
business with Broetje, which Dieter said counts Boeing Co
among its customers, and received an 11 percent stake in the
engineering group as part of the deal.
Duerr this year also took over German woodworking equipment
specialist Homag Group AG as part of a drive for more
diversification.
Dieter told Boersen-Zeitung he expected regulators to
approve the Homag acquisition by the end of October. There are
no plans to delist the group, he said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)