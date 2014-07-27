FRANKFURT, July 27 German automotive assembly
and paint specialist Duerr is on the lookout for more
takeovers even after the acquisition of woodworking specialist
Homag, Chief Executive Ralf Dieter told Stuttgarter
Zeitung.
"There will be some manufacturing and engineering companies
that fail to get ahead on a standalone basis. Duerr could
provide them with opportunities for expansion," Dieter said in
an advance copy of Monday's edition.
Earlier this month, Duerr secured 75.8 percent of voting
rights in Homag in a move to diversify beyond its core
business of supplying painting systems and to tap into growing
demand for technologies such as gluing.
No Duerr representative was immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)