FRANKFURT, March 9 German automotive supplier
Duerr on Monday reported an estimates-beating 3.2
percent increase in fourth-quarter operating profit.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 71.1
million euros ($77.1 million), Duerr said.
Sales grew 41.2 percent to 933.2 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected fourth-quarter EBIT
of 69.4 million euros on sales of 897 million
euros.
The company, based in the southwestern German town of
Bietigheim-Bissingen, said it expected 2015 sales of 3.4-3.5
billion euros and an EBIT margin between 7.0 and 7.5 percent.
($1 = 0.9217 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)