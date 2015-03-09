* Q4 EBIT 71.1 mln euros vs poll avg 69.4 mln

* Q4 sales 933.2 mln euros vs poll 897 mln eur

* Duerr says confident on 2015 goals (Adds detail on outlook)

FRANKFURT, March 9 German automotive supplier Duerr on Monday reported a forecast-beating 3.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said strong order books and a stable economy made it confident about the outlook for the current year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 71.1 million euros ($77.1 million) compared with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 69.4 million euros and up from 68.9 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 41.2 percent to 933.2 million euros, compared with the poll average of 897 million euros.

The company, based in the southwestern German town of Bietigheim-Bissingen, said it expected 2015 sales of 3.4-3.5 billion euros. Nearly a billion euros of this total will be contributed by Homag group, a woodworking specialist that Duerr bought and which it has consolidated in its results since Oct. 3.

Duerr also said it expected an EBIT margin between 7.0 and 7.5 percent this year, reflecting the lower margin targeted by Homag. Duerr's 2014 EBIT margin was at 8.6 percent.

Duerr has been investing in bolt-on acquisitions to diversify beyond its core business of supplying production systems for the automotive industry and also to tap into growing demand for technologies such as gluing, filling and energy efficiency.

($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Jane Merriman)