STUTTGART Feb 11 German automotive supplier
Duerr will hold off making further acquisitions this
year, slowing its pace of expansion following about a dozen
purchases over the past four years, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"We mustn't get bogged down," CEO Ralf Dieter said. "This
year there won't be anything."
Duerr has been investing in bolt-on acquisitions to
diversify beyond its core business of supplying production
systems for the automotive sector and to tap into growing demand
for technologies such as gluing, filling and energy efficiency.
Last year it bought woodworking specialist Homag.
