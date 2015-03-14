FRANKFURT, March 14 The sale of German
commercial property lender Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG
(DuesselHyp) may fail due to its exposure to Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria's "bad bank" Heta, German
daily Welt am Sonntag reported.
DuesselHypo owner Lone Star sold the lender to a group of
international buyers led by London-based Attestor in August
, but a material change clause may be applied,
the paper said.
Ratings agency Fitch last week said that DuesselHyp was in
urgent need of capital support after Austrian regulators took
control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium.
Sources familiar with the DuesselHyp sale told Reuters that
a closing of the deal was still on the cards, while some terms
may be tweaked.
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner and Arno Schuetze, editing by
William Hardy)