SYDNEY Jan 24 DUET Group shares have
fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market
concerns the Australian government will block or impose
restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the
utilities group.
The Australian government announced a new infrastructure
body on Monday that will check whether foreign-led bids for key
assets, including power grids and ports, pose any national
security risks.
Three investment bankers with experience in the
infrastructure sector told Reuters they believed the new body
increased the prospect the DUET deal was unlikely to be given
the green light from the Australian government in its current
form.
The bankers, who are not directly involved with the deal and
declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak
with media, said at a minimum, local ownership requirements were
likely to be imposed on some of the assets.
Officials from CKI and DUET were not immediately available
for comment, while the new government body, Critical
Infrastructure Centre, has yet to comment on the deal.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Randy Fabi)