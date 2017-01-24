* DUET shares trading at 8.3 percent discount to bid price
* New Australian body heightens risk of rejection - bankers
* Local ownership requirements could be imposed - bankers
(Recasts, adds analyst and fund manager comments)
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia's new infrastructure
oversight body is fuelling concerns Hong Kong's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion bid for DUET Group
will be blocked or modified, pushing shares in the energy firm
lower.
Australia on Monday announced the formation of the Critical
Infrastructure Centre, which will check whether foreign-led bids
for key assets, including power grids and ports, pose any
national security risks.
Three investment bankers with experience in the
infrastructure sector told Reuters they believed the new body
increased the prospect the DUET deal was unlikely to be given
the green light from the Australian government in its current
form.
The bankers, who are not directly involved with the deal and
declined to be identified because they were not authorised to
speak with media, said at a minimum, local ownership
requirements were likely to be imposed on some of the assets.
CKI was not immediately available for comment,
while a DUET spokesman declined to comment. The new
government body has yet to comment on the deal.
DUET's share price fell as much as 3 percent to A$2.76 on
Tuesday, a discount of more than 8 percent to CKI's offer.
DUET's shares were now down nearly 6 percent over the past
week, as the market prices in the increased risk that the deal
could be rejected or modified.
"People do feel a bit nationalistic about this type of
thing," Morningstar analyst Adrian Atkins said of the assets.
Last August, Australia blocked CKI and State Grid Corp of
China from buying Ausgrid, the biggest power grid in
the nation's most populous state, on national security grounds -
leading to a rebuke from China which called the move
protectionist.
After that decision, the government said no single foreign
investor would be allowed to own more than 50 percent of the
stake available in a smaller power grid, Endeavour Energy and a
local investor must hold at least 20 percent.
DUET's power grid United Energy in the state of Victoria is
a similar asset to Endeavour.
DUET also owns the Dampier-to-Bunbury gas pipeline in
Western Australia, which transports fuel for half of the power
generation in the country's biggest export state, as well as a
gas distributor, Multinet, in Victoria.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Randy Fabi)