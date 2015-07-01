July 1 London-based asset management company Duet Group appointed Michel Danechi fund manager and Kalim Aziz research analyst.

Danechi and Aziz join from Armajaro Asset Management, Duet said on Wednesday.

Duet said it would launch in July a Duet Emerging European UCITS Fund, which would be headed by Danechi and Aziz. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)