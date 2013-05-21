* Banks pulling out of troubled European steel sector
* Duferco's open-account sales jump to $2.5 bln in 2012
* Duferco, like a bank, must manages exchange, credit risks
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, May 21 Duferco, one of the world's
largest steel trading firms, said it was being forced to sharply
expand trade financing for its clients as banks constrict
exposure to the troubled industry.
Banks are increasingly withdrawing from Europe's steel
business as austerity measures crimp construction and
manufacturing, hitting demand in the region.
While many European steel traders have been suffering due to
tighter credit availability, Duferco still can obtain healthy
financing from banks, Finance Director Thomas Patrick said.
But Duferco is being forced to take on increased risk by
lending to clients who previously got credit lines themselves,
Patrick added during a recent event on commodity trading
sponsored by the London Chamber of Commerce.
"The customers are not financed by banks, they're financed
by us ... Small and medium-sized companies are not getting the
same level of support from the banking sector as the large
trading houses do. They are starved of credit."
The trader has increased its open-account sales, which are
those not secured by letters of credit, by about two-thirds from
$1.5 billion in 2009 to $2.5 billion last year, Patrick said.
Duferco previously restricted open-account sales to Europe
and the United States but now allows them globally, covering the
risk by taking out insurance for those transactions.
Duferco International Trading Holding, a Swiss-based
subsidiary of the privately owned Duferco Group, is active in
120 countries. It buys steel from 300 producers and sells to
around 20,000 customers.
"The banks are shifting their risk profile away from the
small companies up to the bigger ones, and of course we don't
have an unlimited capacity and willingness to accept all types
of risk positions," Patrick said after the presentation.
"In our sector, steel, there are some problems with a couple
of large companies. It's going to complicate the views of credit
in our sector," he said.
Privately owned Stemcor, the world's largest independent
steel trading company and the fifth-largest private company in
Britain, was forced this month to seek a standstill agreement on
$1.2 billion of loans after failing to refinance an $850 million
loan.
"In the current environment, banks are going to continue to
want to work with companies that they feel most secure with, and
for a couple of years, we don't see a marked improvement on the
horizon," said Patrick, also president of the Lugano Commodity
Trading Association.
Duferco, based in Lugano, uses complex systems to manage its
foreign exchange risk, its price risk and customer credit risk.
"We are providing a service these days, much like a bank."
