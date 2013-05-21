* Banks pulling out of troubled European steel sector

* Duferco's open-account sales jump to $2.5 bln in 2012

* Duferco, like a bank, must manages exchange, credit risks

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, May 21 Duferco, one of the world's largest steel trading firms, said it was being forced to sharply expand trade financing for its clients as banks constrict exposure to the troubled industry.

Banks are increasingly withdrawing from Europe's steel business as austerity measures crimp construction and manufacturing, hitting demand in the region.

While many European steel traders have been suffering due to tighter credit availability, Duferco still can obtain healthy financing from banks, Finance Director Thomas Patrick said.

But Duferco is being forced to take on increased risk by lending to clients who previously got credit lines themselves, Patrick added during a recent event on commodity trading sponsored by the London Chamber of Commerce.

"The customers are not financed by banks, they're financed by us ... Small and medium-sized companies are not getting the same level of support from the banking sector as the large trading houses do. They are starved of credit."

The trader has increased its open-account sales, which are those not secured by letters of credit, by about two-thirds from $1.5 billion in 2009 to $2.5 billion last year, Patrick said.

Duferco previously restricted open-account sales to Europe and the United States but now allows them globally, covering the risk by taking out insurance for those transactions.

Duferco International Trading Holding, a Swiss-based subsidiary of the privately owned Duferco Group, is active in 120 countries. It buys steel from 300 producers and sells to around 20,000 customers.

"The banks are shifting their risk profile away from the small companies up to the bigger ones, and of course we don't have an unlimited capacity and willingness to accept all types of risk positions," Patrick said after the presentation.

"In our sector, steel, there are some problems with a couple of large companies. It's going to complicate the views of credit in our sector," he said.

Privately owned Stemcor, the world's largest independent steel trading company and the fifth-largest private company in Britain, was forced this month to seek a standstill agreement on $1.2 billion of loans after failing to refinance an $850 million loan.

"In the current environment, banks are going to continue to want to work with companies that they feel most secure with, and for a couple of years, we don't see a marked improvement on the horizon," said Patrick, also president of the Lugano Commodity Trading Association.

Duferco, based in Lugano, uses complex systems to manage its foreign exchange risk, its price risk and customer credit risk.

"We are providing a service these days, much like a bank." (editing by Jane Baird)