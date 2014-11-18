(Adds comments from Duferco CEO)
BEIJING/LONDON Nov 18 China's Hebei Iron and
Steel Group Co has signed an agreement to raise its stake in
Swiss-based Duferco International Trading Holding (DITH) to 51
percent, in a move aimed at boosting the state-owned
conglomerate's ability to sell steel overseas.
Hebei had already acquired a 10 percent stake in DITH for
$78 million in 2013 through its Tangshan Iron and Steel Group Co
subsidiary.
The latest deal, signed in Beijing on Tuesday, puts China's
largest steel-making group in control of a big European trading
firm, underlining the dominance of China in the steel market.
China is the world's largest producer and consumer of the alloy.
"A strategic investor of Hebei's size, providing continuity
of supply and potential future access to the Chinese domestic
market, is a very important strategic advantage to a global
trader such as Duferco," DITH chief executive Matthew DeMorgan
said in an email to Reuters.
"This deal structure mirrors other recent Chinese investment
in global commodity traders. We have sold 51 percent but the
existing shareholders and managers will run the business as it
is today."
Along with their peers around the world, Chinese steelmakers
have been battling weak steel prices in an oversupplied market
since the 2008 financial crisis and have tried to export more to
take advantage of their competitive production costs.
However, their reputation as less reliable business partners
than their western or Japanese counterparties has limited their
ability to expand their sales networks.
"Hebei is committed to building the world's most competitive
iron and steel enterprise. The strategy of internationalization
is the inevitable path and an important support for our future
development," Hebei chairman Yu Yong said in a statement.
Chinese state media said in September the transaction would
be valued at about $400 million. Hebei could not be reached
immediately for comment.
DITH is the trading branch of Duferco Group, the steel
business empire created by Italian entrepreneur Bruno Bolfo in
1979. It employs 3,500 staff and traded about 20 million tonnes
of steel and raw materials in 2014.
Hebei Iron and Steel Group, produced 46 million tonnes of
steel last year with annual revenues of more than 250 billion
yuan ($41 billion).
It has 18 subsidiaries and employs about 140,000 people.
(1 US dollar = 6.1208 Chinese yuan)
