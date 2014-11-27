BRIEF-Bahrain Family Leisure posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 37,753 dinars versus net loss of 802,928 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oFctcS) Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Dufry AG :
* Says to double its retail space to 8,000 square meters with concession contract at Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 37,753 dinars versus net loss of 802,928 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oFctcS) Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 25 French eyewear company Essilor , which is in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica, reported higher first-quarter revenues and maintained its financial targets.