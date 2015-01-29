BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
Jan 29 Dufry AG :
* Exercises option to buy 20 pct from minority partner in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Crocs Inc. reports first quarter 2017 revenues and gross margin exceeding guidance; introduces second quarter 2017 guidance and updates full year outlook