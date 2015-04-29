April 29 Switzerland's Dufry said investors on Wednesday backed the company's proposal to raise capital to fund its proposed purchase of World Duty Free .

Dufry said last month it expects to raise at least 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) through a rights issue of new stock and up to 1.5 billion via long-term debt instruments, adding the plan had the backing of major investors.

Through the purchase, Dufry is looking to consolidate its position as the biggest player in the fast-growing airport retail sector. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)