ZURICH Jan 19 Global travel retailer Dufry is under investigation for possible breaches of rules governing management trades in the company's securities, the Swiss exchange said on Thursday.

The investigation is connected to repeated late publication of management transactions, SIX Exchange Regulation said.

SIX said it was initiating the investigation following the conclusion of a preliminary investigation.

Under SIX Swiss Exchange rules, the company board and executive board members primary listing must notify their company within two days of any transactions in the company's shares or related securities. The company must, in turn, notify the exchange within three trading days.

Dufry was not available for comment. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Dan Lalor)