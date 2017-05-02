May 2 Airport retailer Dufry AG
reported on Tuesday first-quarter organic growth of 7.2 percent,
helped by growth in the United States and Latin America.
The company said it witnessed stable growth in most
locations and improved performance in specific businesses,
driven by Brazilian and Russian travellers.
Following the full integration of World Duty Free, Dufry's
earnings before interest and tax (EBITDA) increased 5.6 percent
to 154.7 million Swiss francs ($155.38 million). Revenue rose
4.7 percent to 1.71 billion francs.
Dufry's performance improved in "distinct locations" such as
South America, Russia and Turkey during the first quarter, Chief
Executive Julian Diaz said on Tuesday.
He said the trend continued into the first weeks of the
current quarter.
