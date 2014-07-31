(Corrects figures throughout to remove redundant commas and replace commas with full points)

July 31 () - July 31 Dufry AG : * Says 6m turnover of CHF 1.7 billion vs CHF 1.7 billion last year * Says 6m gross profit of CHF 1.01 billion versus CHF 981 million year ago * Says 6m EBITDA of CHF 221.4 million versus CHF 218.1 million year ago * Says 6m EBIT of CHF 103.1 million versus CHF 105.6 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage