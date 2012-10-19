Oct 19 Dufry Finance SCA on Friday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBS, BBVA, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING Bank, Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Bank, Banco Santander, UBS and UniCredit Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUFRY FINANCE AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/26/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 406 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS