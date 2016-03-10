(Adds details on Whiting's loan revolvers, stock movement)
By Ernest Scheyder
DENVER, March 10 Whiting Petroleum Corp
expects its credit line to be cut by more than $1 billion in an
early May loan review, Chief Executive Jim Volker said on
Thursday, the latest industry fallout from low oil prices
crimping margins and fueling massive spending cuts.
The semi-annual review of credit access for small- and
medium-sized oil companies comes in the wake of a roughly 60
percent drop in crude prices since 2014. Because loans
tends to be backed by the value of oil reserves, falling crude
prices erode the underlying collateral and force a
redetermination.
Whiting's credit line cut, if forecasts hold, would prove to
be one of the biggest of this price downturn and be larger than
executives themselves expected as recently as last month.
Whiting, the largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken
shale formation, had $2.7 billion left on a loan revolver at the
end of 2015.
Volker said on Thursday he expects Whiting will have "at
least $1.5 billion" left on the loan after the redetermination,
implying a cut of $1.2 billion.
As recently as late February, Volker said he expected a cut
of no more than 30 percent, which would have been roughly $800
million.
"I'm sure we'll still have lots of liquidity after our next
borrowing base redetermination," Volker said at the DUG Rockies
conference in Denver.
A combination of bank lending and private equity financing
has allowed many U.S. companies to keep producing crude even
after funding in public capital markets began drying out last
summer.
In Whiting's case, its strong position in North Dakota as
well as Colorado, combined with hedges for nearly half of its
2016 production, likely worked in its favor as it met with
lenders earlier this month.
SAVING CASH
Whiting last month slashed its 2016 capital budget by 80
percent and suspended fracking, steps cheered by Wall
Street.
As part of that, Whiting plans to build a backlog of 168
wells this year that are drilled but not brought online, a step
should help Whiting save $530 million this year, Volker said.
"Delaying these completions will afford us optionality to
resume growth as oil prices begin to rebound," Volker said.
The company is nonetheless running four drilling rigs around
the clock due to contractual commitments. Whiting would have to
pay $49 million if it canceled the contracts.
Shares of Whiting fell 4.6 percent to $7.47 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)