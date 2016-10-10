Oct 10 Duke Energy Corp said it agreed to sell its Brazilian unit to clean energy company China Three Gorges Corp for about $1.2 billion, including debt, as it focuses on regulated power markets in the United States.

The biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity said it was also negotiating the sale of its remaining assets in Central and South America. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)