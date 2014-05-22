May 22 Duke Energy Corp has agreed to
find and remove coal ash that a retired North Carolina power
plant spilled into the Dan River, which provides drinking water
to two towns in nearby Virginia, U.S. environmental regulators
said on Thursday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will oversee
the cleanup, and Duke will reimburse EPA for current and future
costs, a statement issued by the EPA said.
On Feb. 2, a 48-inch (122-cm) stormwater pipe beneath a coal
ash pond ruptured at the retired Eden coal plant and released
between 24 million and 27 million gallons (91 million to 102
million liters) of wastewater and as many as 39,000 tons of coal
combustion residue into the Dan river that supplies drinking
water to two towns in Virginia.
Coal ash, a byproduct of coal-based power production,
contains heavy metals that can contaminate drinking water and
harm marine life.
The assessment and cleanup work in North Carolina and
Virginia will be subject to approval by EPA and state
environmental agencies, the statement said.
"In addition, the Order also requires Duke to reimburse all
past EPA response costs, as well as all future oversight costs
in connection with the site."
The terms of the Order require that the disposal of coal ash
from the spill meet protective disposal standards for landfills,
such as synthetic liners, leachate collection systems and
groundwater monitoring.
Duke Energy, the country's largest electric power provider,
retired the Eden coal plant in 2012. No coal ash has been
produced at the site since then.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio)