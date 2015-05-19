May 19 Duke Energy Corp, the largest
U.S. power company by generation capacity, said it would invest
$1.1 billion to convert a coal-powered power plant in North
Carolina into a natural gas plant over four to five years.
Duke will retire the 376 megawatt (MW) coal plant in
Asheville and spend about $750 million to build a 650 MW natural
gas-fired power plant, the company said on Tuesday.
Duke said it would also invest about $320 million to build a
transmission substation near Campobello, South Carolina and
connect it to the power plant.
