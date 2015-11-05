* Cuts top end of 2015 adj profit forecast by 10 cents
* Adj profit $1.47/share vs est $1.51
* Total operating revenue $6.48 bln vs est $6.87 bln
By Shubhankar Chakravorty
Nov 5 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S.
power company by generation capacity, cut the top end of its
2015 adjusted earnings forecast, citing a drought and a slowing
economy in Brazil and a strong dollar.
The international business, which spans Brazil, Argentina
and Chile, had earned only half of what the company had expected
through September, Duke said on Thursday.
Adjusted income from international business, which accounts
for about 12 percent of revenue, fell nearly 14 percent to $69
million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
In a bid to cut exposure to unregulated markets at home and
overseas, Duke said last month it would buy natural gas
distributor Piedmont Natural Gas Co for $4.9 billion.
Gas distribution companies offer higher growth rates than
electric utilities and are low-risk because they are immune to
commodity prices, Chief Executive Lynn Good told Reuters.
"We constantly are in the market looking at asset
availability," Good said.
Duke, which sells power to 7.3 million customers across six
U.S. states, has also been retiring several of its coal
operations and converting some of them into cheaper and less
polluting natural gas-powered plants.
The company cut the top end of its adjusted earnings by 10
cents to $4.65 per share, while leaving the lower end unchanged
at $4.55.
On an adjusted basis, Duke earned $1.47 per share in the
quarter ended Sept. 30, lagging the average analyst estimate of
$1.51, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's profit from continuing operations rose 5.5
percent to $940 million, or $1.36 per share, in the third
quarter, driven by warmer-than-expected weather and lower fuel
costs.
Total operating revenue rose 1.4 percent to $6.48 billion,
but missed the average analyst estimate of $6.87 billion.
Duke's shares were down 0.82 percent at $71.34 in early
trading.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had lost about 13 percent
over the past 12 months.
