Aug 4 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S.
power company by generation capacity, reported a 6.3 percent
fall in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge related
to certain assets in Central America.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $509 million,
or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from
$543 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue fell 1.9 percent to $5.48 billion.
