UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported a 80 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher revenue from its rate-regulated utilities.
Net income attributable to Duke rose to $609 million, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $339 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results a year earlier included a charge to write off investments in a failed Florida nuclear project and other one-time items.
Revenue from its regulated electric utilities increased nearly 7 percent to $5.17 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, posted a 6.1 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, while warning it was unclear how recent factors threatening to dampen consumer confidence would play out.