Nov 5 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S.
power company by market value, reported a 27 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, helped by increased pricing and the
reversal of an impairment charge recognized in the first
quarter.
Net income attributable to Duke rose to $1.3 billion, or
$1.80 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1 billion,
or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's total
operating revenue rose about 3 percent to $6.4 billion.
The $477 million charge was related to the sale of its
Midwest business to Dynegy Inc in August.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)