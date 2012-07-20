By Matt Daily
RALEIGH, North Carolina, July 20 Duke Energy's
board grew frustrated with then-Progress Energy Chief
Executive William Johnson's lack of transparency about a
troubled nuclear power plant in the months before their merger
closed, Duke's lead director said on Friday.
Ann Maynard Gray, the Duke director, told the North Carolina
Utilities Commission that lack of disclosure about the plant and
Johnson's "controlling" management style prompted Duke's board
to seek his resignation shortly after Duke completed the $18
billion deal that put him in the CEO job.
"I think the reasons why Bill was asked to resign were
unique to his leadership style," Gray testified.
The quick CEO switch that put James Rogers back in the top
job has created turmoil over the past two weeks for Duke in
North Carolina around the deal that created the nation's largest
utility.
The North Carolina Utilities Commission has heard testimony
from Rogers, Johnson and members of the Duke board from both
companies, although the commissioners have not yet said what
steps, if any, they may take.
But Commission Chairman Edward Finley indicated the NCUC had
the power to reconsider its order granting approval of the
merger, or to force Duke to re-install Johnson as CEO.
"It's been told to us that we didn't include in our order a
requirement that the person who was told to us would be CEO
(actually) would be the CEO for some reasonable time," he said.
Gray said regulatory moves to alter the merger order would
be damaging to the company, which has promised to deliver
savings to North Carolina's power consumers of $650 million in
the coming years.
Duke again criticized the proceedings, especially Finley's
refusal to allow its lawyers to question Johnson.
"The Commission has a responsibility to the State of North
Carolina to investigate objectively, and its proceedings so far
do not remotely satisfy fundamental fairness that due process
compels," Duke lawyer Carter Phillips, a partner at Sidley
Austin LLP, said in a statement.
ROCKY START
Gray testified under oath that Johnson got off to a rocky
start even ahead of the companies' announcement that they
planned to merge, when he gave a presentation in 2010 and
discussed how he liked to operate.
"He did describe himself as an individual who likes to learn
but not to be taught. That was an expression that stayed with
the board," Gray said.
Gray said she and board member Dan DiMicco, the CEO of
steelmaker Nucor, were both concerned about Johnson
after that initial meeting.
Gray's testimony largely echoed Rogers' comment to the NCUC
that it was Johnson's management style, the issues around
Progress's Crystal River nuclear plant and the poor performance
of other Progress nuclear plants that eroded the Duke board's
confidence in Johnson.
Rogers, who is also Duke's chairman, also testified that it
was Gray who first brought board's concerns about Johnson to him
in the months ahead of the deal's closing, but that he was
excluded from the decision to oust him.
'RADIO SILENT'
As regulatory approvals dragged on, the Duke board judged
information provided by Progress on the status of repairs at the
Crystal River plant as lacking.
Duke's board requested that Johnson set up a face-to-face
meeting with Rogers and the head of Nuclear Electric Insurance
Ltd (NEIL) to discuss a claim Progress filed with NEIL, but it
only yielded a telephone call with NEIL nine weeks later. NEIL
insures the nuclear operations of electric utilities.
That type of delay to a board request would never have
happened inside Duke, she said.
"You'd never go radio silent for nine weeks like that," she
said. "I think a number of the Duke directors were stunned."
On Thursday, Johnson testified before the commission that he
believed Duke tried to back out of the deal after the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission imposed expensive requirements on
the companies to reduce their market power.
Duke has denied it sought to scuttle the deal, and said it
made every effort to comply with the merger agreement.
Marie McKee, one of the Progress board members who joined
the Duke board, testified on Thursday that she felt blindsided
by Gray's quick effort to remove Johnson after the deal had
closed.
She testified that Gray refused to elaborate on the reasons
for Johnson's removal during an hour-long board discussion and
would only say the Progress CEO was not a "good fit."
Shares of Duke, which have dropped more than 5 percent since
the deal closed, were up less than 1 percent at $66.23.