Feb 22 Duke Energy Corp and
Progress Energy Inc said on Wednesday they will build
new electricity lines and sell power to competitors under a new
proposal to reduce their market power in a bid to win regulatory
approval for their planned merger.
The two companies, whose previous proposal was rejected by
federal regulators, said the combined company would spend
between $75 million and $150 million to build new electricity
transmission lines to foster competition in North Carolina's
wholesale power market.
During the three-year period during which those lines would
be built, the combined company would sell hundreds of megawatts
of electricity to new market participants, Duke and Progress
said in a joint statement.
Duke's proposed $13.7 billion purchase of Progress was
blocked by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in December
after the regulator ruled the proposal did not go far enough to
reduce the companies' market power.
The FERC could rule on the new proposal within about 60
days, after a period of consultation with the companies.
Regulators in both North and South Carolina will also review the
plan.
Duke submitted a proposal to the FERC in November that
called for the "virtual divestiture" of some generating assets
in the Carolinas in which the company would sell power at cost
for eight years. But the FERC has suggested those power plants
be sold, a move opposed by Duke, as well as state power
regulators in North Carolina.