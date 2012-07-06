* Ex-Progress CEO says Duke board acted in "bad faith"

* Says "blatant example of corporate deceit"

* Governance expert defends Duke board

* Duke shares down 4.4 percent since announcement

NEW YORK, July 6 Duke Energy Corp acted in "bad faith" when it replaced former Progress Energy CEO Bill Johnson with Duke's Jim Rogers, the former lead director of Progress said in an open letter.

Duke closed on its $18 billion buyout of Progress on Monday, and on Tuesday the Duke board announced that Johnson, who had been slated to run the combined company, was leaving by "mutual agreement."

The decision came as a surprise to many Duke shareholders, Wall Street analysts, and utility commissions that had approved the deal.

Replacing Johnson "can only be described as an incredible act of bad faith with regard to the undertakings of the merger agreement," John Mullin, former lead director at Progress, said in a public letter. "I think it was a clearly premeditated contravention of one of the most central tenets of our agreement."

The decision by the 18-person Duke board, with 11 legacy Duke directors and seven Progress directors, to install Rogers as chief executive officer was "the most blatant example of corporate deceit that I have witnessed," Mullin wrote.

Johnson was on the board when the decision was made, along with Rogers. It is not clear if either man voted on the CEO change, though Johnson has now left the Duke board, making its current size 17.

Duke shares have dropped 4.4 percent since the announcement on Tuesday morning. As a comparison, Standard & Poors' utilities index is down around 1.4 percent over the same period.

Despite the controversy, corporate governance expert and University of Delaware professor Charles Elson said he was untroubled by the move.

"Until the two companies come together, you never know who will be the best," Elson said. "The board's job is to pick who is the most effective leader, period. Sometimes before a merger, one person appears better and after a merger someone else appears better."

Robert Gruber, the chief public advocate at the North Carolina Utilities Commission, told the New York Times on Friday he might not have voted to approve the buyout had he known about the management change.

The deal, which was announced in January 2011, creates the largest U.S. power company, with 57,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 7.1 million electricity customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. It also becomes the second largest U.S. operator of nuclear power plants.

The original plan had been for Rogers to serve as executive chairman of the combined company, while Johnson would have been president and CEO.

When the deal was announced, Rogers joked that the two executives would settle arguments by arm wrestling.