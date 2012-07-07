* N.C. regulator, attorney general open investigations
* Ex-Progress director: Duke board acted in "bad faith"
* Governance expert defends Duke board
* Duke shares down 2.3 percent
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, July 6 North Carolina officials late
Friday launched two investigations into the surprising move by
Duke Energy Corp directors to replace former Progress
Energy Chief Executive Bill Johnson with Duke CEO Jim Rogers,
just a day after a deal to create the largest U.S. utility
company was finalized.
The North Carolina Utilities Commission, which approved
Duke's $18 billion buyout of Progress late last week, ordered
Rogers to appear at a hearing Tuesday to answer questions on the
timing of the decision to replace Johnson, the commission said
in a two-page order.
Separately, Roy Cooper, attorney general in North Carolina
where both companies are based, opened an investigation and
ordered Duke officials to produce merger-related documents from
board members and senior managers of both companies from as far
back as January 2011.
"This significant management change within hours after the
merger has put the company on credit watch, so we need to get to
the bottom of this to make sure we protect consumers," Cooper
said in a statement.
The attorney general requested "all documents or
communications that discuss the prospective chief executive
officer of the merged entity" and "any discussion of any effort
or plan for James E. Rogers to be the chief executive officer of
such merged entity."
The agency also seeks documents that "identify or assess
risks and/or impacts," such as financial, investor or regulatory
associated with a change of management after the merger.
A Duke spokesman said Rogers would be at the commission
hearing Tuesday and the company was evaluating the request for
documents from the attorney general.
The investigations followed public comment earlier Friday by
Progress's former lead director that Duke directors acted in
"bad faith" when it replaced Johnson.
Duke completed the buyout of Progress on Monday, and on
Tuesday the Duke board announced that Johnson, who had been
slated to run the combined company, was leaving by "mutual
agreement."
The decision came as a surprise to many Duke shareholders,
Wall Street analysts, and utility commissions that had approved
the deal.
Standard & Poor's said it was reevaluating credit ratings
for Duke and its utilities, citing the management news.
"The sudden shift in management raises concerns about
effective corporate governance, successful handling of the
anticipated merger integration and the ongoing effective
management of pending challenges that face the combined entity,"
S&P said.
Replacing Johnson "can only be described as an incredible
act of bad faith with regard to the undertakings of the merger
agreement," John Mullin, former lead director at Progress, said
in the public letter dated July 5. "I think it was a clearly
premeditated contravention of one of the most central tenets of
our agreement."
The decision by the 18-person Duke board, with 11 legacy
Duke directors and seven Progress directors, to install Rogers
as chief executive officer was "the most blatant example of
corporate deceit that I have witnessed," Mullin wrote.
Duke declined to comment on Friday. Earlier in the week, the
company and its lead director, Ann Maynard Gray, declined to
give any further details about Johnson's resignation.
Under a non-disparage clause in the separation agreement,
Johnson and Duke are not allowed to make statements that cast
the other "in a critical or unfavorable light."
Johnson will receive up to $44 million in payouts related to
his resignation from the company, according to regulatory
filings.
The deal, announced in January 2011, created the largest
U.S. power company, with 57,000 megawatts of generating capacity
and 7.1 million electricity customers in North Carolina, South
Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
It also became the second largest U.S. operator of nuclear
power plants.
The original plan had been for Rogers to serve as executive
chairman of the combined company, with Johnson as president and
CEO.
Johnson was on the board when the decision was made, along
with Rogers. It is unclear if either man voted on the CEO
change, though Johnson has now left the Duke board, reducing its
size to 17.
Duke shares have dropped 4.4 percent since the announcement
on Tuesday morning. By comparison, Standard & Poor's' utilities
index is down about 1.4 percent over the same period.
Duke shares closed down 2.3 percent Friday at $66.23 amid a
broad market slide.
Despite the controversy, corporate governance expert and
University of Delaware professor Charles Elson said he was
untroubled by the move.
"Until the two companies come together, you never know who
will be the best," Elson said. "The board's job is to pick who
is the most effective leader, period. Sometimes before a merger,
one person appears better and after a merger someone else
appears better."
NORTH CAROLINA CONCERNS
Robert Gruber, executive director of the NCUC Public Staff,
an independent agency that makes recommendations to the utility
commission on consumer matters, said Johnson's sudden departure
raises questions about how the combined utility will operate.
"They presented it as a friendly merger that made the best
of the synergies, the cost-savings and putting the best people
possible in place to manage the company," Gruber said.
"Suddenly, it became and unfriendly merger in one day."
The controversy did not appear to concern Gruber's
counterparts in South Carolina.
"We have great respect for Bill Johnson, but we also have
great respect for Jim Rogers," said Dukes Scott, executive
director of the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff, which
participated in the merger deliberations.
Johnson's departure from Duke cost him a leadership position
at the Nuclear Energy Institute, the nuclear industry's
Washington-based trade group.
Johnson, elected in May to a second one-year term as
chairman of the organization, was no longer eligible to lead NEI
once he resigned, an NEI spokesman said in an email.
Johnson's resignation is not without precedent among large
companies that have combined.
John Thain was forced to quit as head of Bank of America
Corp's investment banking and wealth management business
just three weeks after he sold Merrill Lynch to the bank, after
the scope of losses from mortgages and toxic debt on Merrill's
books came to light.
And Citigroup Inc's plan to have Sandy Weill and John
Reed serve as co-chairmen and co-CEOs after Citicorp merged with
Travelers in 1998 lasted about a year-and-a-half. Reed stepped
down in 2000.