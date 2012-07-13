* Johnson ordered to appear Thursday, July 19

* Duke lead director Gray called to appear Friday, July 20

* Duke ordered to produce documents including board minutes

NEW YORK, July 12 North Carolina regulators have ordered former Progress Energy Chief Executive Bill Johnson to testify on his ouster as CEO of Duke Energy Corp.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission has also called Duke's lead director, Ann Maynard Gray, and other Duke directors to appear before the commission, according to an order issued on Thursday.

Duke, which completed its $18 billion takeover of Progress on July 2, voted to replace Johnson with its own CEO, Jim Rogers, just hours after closing the deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Johnson was supposed to hold the position of CEO, while Rogers would serve as executive chairman.

The news angered utility regulators in North Carolina, who approved the merger on assumptions that included Johnson's installation as CEO. Rogers appeared before the commission on Tuesday, and said he believed that Johnson's "autocratic" management style led Duke's board to lose confidence that he could lead the largest U.S. utility.

He also questioned Johnson's management of Progress's nuclear power business as well as the utilities' financial performance after the deal was announced.

Johnson, as well as Duke directors Marie McKee and James Hyler, are scheduled to appear at a hearing on Thursday, July 19, according to the order. Hyler and McKee were both directors at Progress before the merger.

Gray and Michael Browning, both Duke directors before the deal, will testify on Friday, July 20.

The commission has also ordered Duke to produce copies of documents including minutes from Duke's board and board committee meetings, memos about the decision and all emails between Duke's board members since December.

Johnson's separation agreement includes a non-disparagement clause, but there is an exception for "providing truthful disclosures as required by applicable law or legal process."

With the Progress takeover, Duke became the largest U.S. power company, with 57,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 7.1 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Duke spokesman Tom Williams declined to comment on the commission's continued investigation of the executive shuffle.

"Our focus at Duke Energy is on bringing our two companies together to harvest our merger's savings for our customers and to deliver value to our shareholders," Williams said in a statement.